Docs warn against hospital PSOs

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An emergency-doctors’ peak body says more hospital security guards are needed, but not armed PSOs.

The latter has been proposed by the State Opposition as a trial at five Victorian hospitals including Dandenong.

Australasian College of Emergency Medicine state chair Belinda Hibble welcomed the Coalition’s recognition of rising levels of aggression and violence in emergency departments.

“(But) instead of making emergency departments safer, the presence of PSOs could potentially decrease safety in Victoria’s EDs for patients, staff, and carers.”

Dr Hibble said specially-trained 24-7 security guards should be embedded in EDs. They should “practice in a trauma-informed manner and be experts in calm and empathic de-escalation”.

“When you see these security guards in action, as I have, it is inspiring: they know when to step in, and when to step back.

“They know their communities intimately, and their communities trust them.

“They can read each situation and are adept at compassionately managing patients under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, or who are experiencing mental health issues.”

If elected, the Liberal-Nationals Coalition pledged to trial 75 Protective Services Officers at external mobile stations at five major hospitals.

The PSOs would be available to immediately support hospital staff and police with mental health patients or those influenced by drugs and alcohol.

Opposition health spokesperson Georgie Crozier said it would mean a safer workplace for hospital staff.

“As a former nurse and midwife, I have experienced and seen what can happen, and it is not okay,” Ms Crozier said.

The move is also designed to free up police resources, and has been backed by The Police Association Victoria.

A State Government spokesperson said the Coalition was “going back to their failed and discredited PSOs policy from 2010”.

“Expert witnesses told a parliamentary committee in 2011 that this policy would actually make hospitals more dangerous.

“After they dropped the policy, Matthew Guy’s Liberals promised to use the money to make hospitals safer – but they broke that promise, too.”