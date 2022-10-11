Moody to Boogie in the Guineas

By David Nagel

Pakenham trainer Peter Moody will launch a two-pronged attack on Wednesday’s $1million Group-1 Thousand Guineas (1600m) at Caulfield.

Moody, who had a frustrating day at The Heath on Saturday, will saddle up race favourite Boogie Dancer ($3.60), while Waltz On By ($18) is also given a good chance of making it three wins on the trot and adding Group-1 status to her pedigree.

Moody had three runners at Caulfield on Saturday, with Nanagui, Millane and short-priced Toorak Handicap favourite I Wish I Win all failing to fill the placings.

But Moody will look to bounce back hard, with Boogie Dancer racing into Guineas calculations after relishing the heavy-8 conditions, and a step up to 1400 metres, to storm away with the $300,000 Group-2 Thousand Guineas Prelude on 17 September.

The daughter of Sooboog/Search for Fame will step out to the mile for the first time in the classic contest for three-year-old fillies.

Boogie Dancer showed exciting promise as a two-year-old, winning three of four races – including a strong victory over 1400-metres that set her apart as a potential Guineas filly in the spring.

Moody returned the filly to the track over an unsuitable 1200-metre trip at Moonee Valley on Saturday 3 September, before stepping her up to seven furlongs in the Prelude.

With all four of her wins coming on soft or heavy ground, Moody and jockey Luke Nolen will be hoping predicted heavy rains hit Caulfield and impact the condition of the track.

Nolen was impressed with Boogie Dancer’s ability to handle the wet conditions after her dominant three-length victory in the Prelude.

“She’s had form in it, so we weren’t disappointed when the rain came and she motored through it,” Nolen explained post-race.

He also praised Moody and his team at Pakenham, who capitalised on Boogie Dancer’s residual fitness during a short six-week break between her two and three-year-old days.

A familiar pattern will need to eventuate on Wednesday, with Boggie Dancer having three-and-a-half weeks between runs.

“It’s hard to get a horse into form and then peak again, and it seems Pete’s been able to hold her form, and that’s a massive tick for Pete and (assistant-trainer) Katherine (Coleman) and the team at home,” Nolen said.

“She’s a very relaxed, capable and lovely horse to do anything with at home and she probably takes everything in her stride as a result.”

Moody has five runners accepted for Thousand Guineas Day, with Powerful Eagle (Race 1), Pounding (Race 4) and Glory Bound (Race 9) joining Boogie Dancer and Waltz On By on their day trip to Caulfield.

Fellow Pakenham trainer Phillip Stokes has two runners engaged…Watadeel (Race 1) and impressive last-start winner Aesop in race four.

The Thousand Guineas is set down for decision at 5.05pm.