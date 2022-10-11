‘I will give you a go’: champion boss

A Dandenong South business has been lauded for its support for disadvantaged workers.

A & A Electroplaters was named as a finalist in the Champion Employer of the Year category at the National Employment Services Association.

The Ordish Road business was recognised for its excellence in providing opportunities for disadvantaged workers to thrive in sustained employment.

“My philosophy is simple – if you want to work, I’ll give you a go,” its owner-operator Mark McHale said.

A & A Electroplaters had sourced about 80 per cent of his workers from local government employment service Jobfind.

Jobfind chief executive Karena Newland said Mr McHale put “inclusive recruitment and retention practices at the heart of his business”.

“The employment opportunities he has provided our participants has literally changed their lives.”

Presenting the awards on 6 October, Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said: “Everyone deserves the opportunity and dignity of a career and meaningful work.”

The National Employment Services Association is the peak industry body representing contracted employment service providers.

They include not-for-profit and private organisations providing services for people with disability, youth, Indigenous communities, people with mental health issues, migrants and other disadvantaged job seekers.

NESA chief executive Sally Sinclair said the awards set a “benchmark of excellence”.