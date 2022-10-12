A heavy reliance on internal growth

With the Dandenong District Cricket Association set to begin from 15 October, Turf 2 reporter JONTY RALPHSMITH has taken a deep look at how each club is tracking…

Berwick Springs

2021-22 result: Finished top of the table and smashed Narre Warren by 112 runs in the semi-final before losing a low-scoring final to Springvale South, the other dominant force all year. Plenty of individuals demonstrated they were in the top echelon of turf four cricket: six players scored more than 200 runs, and the club had six of turf four’s top 13 wicket-takers

2021-22 leading run scorer: Archit Vora (477 runs at 43, five 50s)

2021-22 leading wicket-taker: Harry Bell (19 wickets at 15, ER: 2.85)

Preview: Berwick Springs has been unable to bolster its best XI ahead of a jump to turf three so will be reliant on internal development and those within the club to elevate to the next level if they are to compete. Coming up to the next level in the same season that two-day cricket returns will present the challenge of batting out the overs which will require discipline and application to the task. The strength of the top end guys in turf four last season reduced opportunity for fringe players, meaning the depth of the squad may also be tested if some struggle to adapt. The experience of Josh Amsterdam will be leant on throughout the season, and the club is optimistic captain Braydon Hillman and brother Riley have scope for improvement, alongside young fast bowlers Harry Bell and Jashan Grewal.