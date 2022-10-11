Police brief: weapons and more seized in Clyde North

Two Clyde North men who hid from police during a search warrant are facing a number of weapons-related charges after detectives seized imitation firearms, a baton and ammunition at a Clyde North address.

Police cordoned off a residential property at Balmoor Terrace, Clyde North after which two men peacefully exited the premises at roughly 5.45am on 4 October.

Dandenong Divisional Response Unit (DRU) detectives executed a search warrant on the address and located a 49-year-old Clyde North man in a roof cavity and a 37-year-old Clyde North man in a garden shed, police say.

Once all suspects were in custody, a search of the premises located Five imitation firearms 13 rounds of ammunition, two expended ammunition shells, a stolen car, an electronic safe, several mobile phones, various medications and an extendable baton.

Dandenong DRU Sergeant James Frost said that despite being imitations, the weapons are still extremely dangerous.

“Let me be very clear, the possession of imitation firearms is illegal, and police will not hesitate in targeting and arresting those who think they can flout the law,” Mr Frost said.

“Imitation firearms are almost identical in appearance of legitimate firearms and are often utilised in serious and violent offending.

“This can leave people within the community can be left feeling vulnerable, insecure, and scared in their own neighbourhood.

“Any illegal weapon on our streets is a threat to our community and police will continue to use every power we have in order to prevent harm to our communities.”

The 37-year-old has been charged with prohibited person possessing imitation firearms, possessing ammunition without a license, possessing prohibited weapons without an exemption, theft of motor vehicle, failure to give passcodes and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

He was remanded to appear before the Dandenong Magistrates Court on the 5 October, where he was sentenced to a 12-month Community Corrections Order.

The 49-year-old is expected to be charged on summons with prohibited person possessing imitation firearms, possessing ammunition without a license, possessing prohibited weapons without an exemption and theft of motor vehicle.

A 27-year-old Rosebud man was charged with breaching bail conditions, while a fourth man was arrested at the time and subsequently released.