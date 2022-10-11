Trotter mystery remains

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

There are still no answers on the mysterious departures of Wooranna Park Primary School leaders Ray Trotter and Janet Whittle in June 2021.

Mr Trotter had been the school’s high-profile principal for more than 30 years.

Last year, he and deputy principal Ms Whittle were suspended from duty on an interim basis by the Victorian Institute of Training.

The reasons have still not been disclosed by the VIT and the Department of Education and Training.

Last month, the VIT’s disciplinary register was quietly updated. Ms Whittle’s status had changed from interim suspended to ‘suspended’.

Mr Trotter’s name was removed from the register. Now in his early 80’s, the retired Mr Trotter is also not registered as a teacher.

According to parents, in 2020, the school council re-appointed Mr Trotter for three further yearst.

However, a groundswell of parents and staff reportedly wanted him to retire.

Greater Dandenong councillor and former school parent Rhonda Garad slammed the “unacceptable” lack of communication to parents.

“The members of the school community spent a great deal of time to advocate about their concerns and issues about Ray Trotter. They’ve raised these issues for years

“For the department not to give any response to the lengthy and numerous issues that the school community canvassed, it suggests our input is not valued.”

Cr Garad said Mr Trotter seemed “terribly good at promotion and extremely poor in leadership and implementation”.

There is still no findings on the list of allegations including unwise financial and resourcing decisions, bullying and not responding to complaints.

“Why has Ray just retired without any announced outcome?” Cr Garad said.

“Is it because it reflects poorly on the lack of response from the education department over the years?”

Star Journal has been told there’s no suggestion of “criminal offending” against children by either Mr Trotter or Ms Whittle.

VIT and the Department of Education and Training did not comment on the allegations against the pair.

According to the DET, their employment did not cease as a result of findings against them by the department.

There was no detail behind the reasons for Ms Whittle’s suspension, the length of her suspension or when the suspension may be revoked.

A DET spokesperson said: “We take any complaints about staff seriously and take action where appropriate.”

Interim suspensions are imposed if the VIT “reasonably believes that the person poses an unacceptable risk of harm to children, and the suspension of their registration is necessary to protect children,” a VIT spokesperson said.

“The VIT is responsible for ensuring only qualified and suitable persons are registered to teach in a Victorian school or early childhood service.”

The 80-year-old Mr Trotter had retired after more than 30 years as a reputedly forward-thinking principal of a reputedly cutting-edge school.

Its lofty reputation was built on a progressive STEM program and a student-centred learning model.

In 2007, Mr Trotter received a Monash University excellence in research award. A Deakin University flexible learning centre has been named after him.