Bedford departs Demons

Former Dandenong Stingray and Casey Demons premiership player Toby Bedford has been traded from Melbourne to the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Bedford requested a trade to the Giants early last week and has since been delivered north of the border for pick 44 in this season’s National Draft.

The Demons used the pick in the deal that sees Luke Jackson head to Fremantle.

GIANTS General Manager of Football Jason McCartney welcomed Bedford to the club.

“We’re excited to welcome Toby to the Giants,” he said.

“We identified Toby as a player who could come in and add to our small-forward stocks, so we were thrilled he saw an opportunity at our club and pleased we could come to an agreement with

Melbourne.

“He’s a young and exciting player with a lot of potential, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow and develop over the coming

years.”

Bedford played 16 matches this season for the Dees, but was listed as the medical sub on a regular basis.