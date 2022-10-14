New CGD chief named

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is set to be led by its first female chief executive.

Jacqui Weatherill has officially accepted the role on 14 October, days after councillors voted for her installment in a closed council meeting.

She will start as CEO on Monday 19 December.

Ms Weatherill’s 10 years at a chief executive level includes currently leading the inner-Melbourne council of Stonnington, and previously the Greater Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust.

She has also worked in senior roles at City of Boroondara and Benalla Rural City councils.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said councillors agreed Ms Weatherill was the “stand-out” choice after “gruelling interviews” with three shortlisted candidates.

In all, there were 50 applicants for the vacancy, he said.

“It was important to councillors that we achieved the very best possible outcome for our organization, city and community.

“Jacqui is looking forward to joining CGD and making a difference to our wonderfully diverse community.

“She has a long background in working at a senior level and especially enjoys the opportunities and challenges of working with a variety of diverse stakeholders.”

Ms Weatherill replaces outgoing chief executive John Bennie, who leaves after 16 years in the role on 30 November.

Cr Memeti said further details on the interim arrangements between Mr Bennie’s departure and Ms Weatherill’s commencement will be soon announced.