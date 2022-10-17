Dandenong hit-run driver wanted

An alleged hit-run driver in a stolen car near Dandenong railway station is wanted by police.

A pedestrian was struck by the white Toyota Corolla on Foster Street near Rudduck Street just before 11.30pm on Sunday 16 October.

The driver didn’t stop at the scene, Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say.

The stolen Corolla was found abandoned soon afterwards in Pine Street, Frankston North.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old Dandenong man, was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

Any information and CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au