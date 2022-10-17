Five charged after ‘crime-ring’ raids

Police say they’ve busted two crime rings during drug and weapons raids in the South East.

An array of drugs, nine stolen mountain bikes and bladed weapons were seized by Dandenong Divisional Response Unit detectives at Cranbourne North on Friday 7 October and Dandenong South on Tuesday 11 October.

Four men and a woman were charged with drug trafficking, weapons offences and handling stolen items.

During the raids, police allegedly seized about 180 grams of methylamphetamine with a $36,000 street value.

Traffickable quantities of alleged heroin, ecstasy, 1-4 butanediol, cannabis and ketamine was also seized.

Five prohibited weapons including a machete, samurai sword, a knife and a compound bow as well as more than $4,000 cash were also found.

Police say they also seized a laser pointer, locked safe, four stolen bank cards, two stolen e-scooters and electronic devices.

Dandenong DRU Sergeant James Frost said removing illicit drugs and edged weapons made “our community a safer place”.

“The ripple effect drugs and weapons can cause is devastating, contributing to assaults, theft to support addiction and innocent people dying on our roads due to drug affected drivers.”

On 7 October, a 33-year-old Cranbourne North man was charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of meth.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.

A 43-year-old Endeavour Hills man was charged with six charges of drug possession and handling stolen goods.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 9 March.

A 36-year-old man was charged with obstructing police, drug possession and failing to appear on bail.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.

On 11 October, a 39-year-old Dandenong South man was charged with trafficking meth and cocaine as well as possessing drugs and prohibited weapons, car theft, dealing in suspected proceeds of crime and handling stolen goods.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 October.

A 39-year-old Dandenong South woman was charged with drug possession and dealing in suspected proceeds of crime.

She was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 18 October.

A 45-year-old Dandenong South man was arrested and released pending summons.