SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Automatic choice for homeowners

by Sahar Foladi

Business Innovation award

Infinite Automation

Award Sponsor: Ashfords

Infinite Automation is the only Melbourne automation company that exports Australian made automation products to overseas markets.

The company has taken out the Business Innovation Award for its world class technology which automates and saves energy in homes, golf courses, schools and commercial buildings.

Directors Fenil Mangukiya and Colin Peterson hatched the idea for the business while watching New Year’s Eve fireworks from a balcony several years ago.

Mr Mangukiya, a new arrival to Australia, was looking for a business to get into. And over the next few hours, the men chatted about sunrise industries and soon partnered in Infinite Automation.

The business supports Australians from different walks of life with its reliable, logical energy saving automation, with emphasis on quality and affordability.

Homeowners can automate their properties for between $2000 and $10,000 without any complex programming or hard wiring, the company states.

“When Infinite Automation was founded, we scoured the world for affordable automation products that were high quality and reliable.

“Our experience was that quality reliable products were not what we considered affordable and the products we considered affordable were almost always of poor or inferior quality.

“(We aim) to make reliable, logical energy saving automation affordable for all homeowners in Australia.”

Not only that, the automation company is NDIS accredited and also supports the SDA (Specialist Disability Accommodation) sector where affordability is a major concern.