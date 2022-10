Police are searching for a 72-year-old Keysborough man missing for the past three days.

Angelo was last seen at his home about 2.30pm on Saturday 18 October.

His family say his disappearance is out of character.

Angelo usually uses a walking frame but it has been left at home.

He was last seen wearing glasses with a white top, grey ‘Champion’ track-suit pants and brown shoes.

Any information to Springvale Police Station on (03) 8558 8600.