Op Sumatra: cars impounded

Two Clyde North drivers had their cars impounded in Greater Dandenong on the night of Friday 14 October as part of an ongoing police operation targeting hoons.

About 10.57pm, Operation Sumatra police allegedly detected a 19-year-old driver speeding at 127km/h in a 80 km/h speed zone on Princes Highway, Springvale.

Police say the probationary driver, who held his licence for less than a month, was leaving a hoon gathering at the time.

His VW Polo GTI was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $969.80.

His drivers’ license was immediatedly suspended, and was expected to be charged.

About 12.30am, a 28-year-old disqualified driver was allegedly intercepted in her friend’s BMW in Noble Park.

The car’s registered owner was a passenger at the time. He was also disqualified from driving, allegedly found with a flick-knife and arrested over an “outstanding matter”.

The BMW was impounded for 30 days.

The driver was expected to be charged.