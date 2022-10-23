Breskin peddles cleaner network

By Marcus Uhe

Greens Upper House candidate for South-East Metropolitan Alex Breskin used last week’s Metropolitan Transport Forum held at Bunjil Place to put forward his vision for an environmentally friendly transport network in the South East.

Coinciding with National Ride to Work Day on Wednesday 19 October, Mr Breskin announced plans for the party’s Big Bike Build, which will see $2.5 billion invested in hundreds of kilometres of safe and separated bike ‘superhighways’ across the state, if the Greens win government at the upcoming election.

It was one of four solutions he put forward on the night to combat rising numbers of emissions caused by cars and trucks on the roads, in the hopes that cycling would provide a valid alternative to driving.

“Transport is victoria’s biggest growing source of carbon emissions,” Mr Breskin said.

“We in the South East suburbs are in a major growth corridor for Greater Melbourne and no council is bearing that brunt more than the City of Casey.

“There are some serious challenges we need to address, so I come her with a very clear message for the council on transport.

“To tackle the climate crisis, Victoria needs to rapidly cut emissions from the transport sector, and at the heart of our transport policies.

“The State Government needs to support people to make that shift out of polluting petrol vehicles and into cleaner, cheaper climate-friendly forms of transport.”

Along with the funding for bike paths, Mr Breskin suggested an upgrade of the current public transport network, a push for more electric vehicles and a clean transport action plan, that would set “mandated targets” for emissions reduction targets.

“Without (a clean transport action plan), we’re seeing billions spent on transport projects, which means 200 kilometres of new widened freeways that are going to lock in more carbon pollution, put thousands more cars into our suburbs, and that is simply not compatible with dealing with the climate crisis.”

In contrast, Liberals have commmitted $10 billion to improving Victoria’s roads over 10 years and $175 million to the upgrade of Berwick-Cranbourne Road, which was announced by Gembrook MP Brad Battin at the forum.

He did, however, commend the council’s advocacy for the Clyde Rail extension, which the Liberals committed to completing, if they win government.

The Labor Party completed an upgrade of the Cranbourne line in February 2022 and continue to forge ahead with their level crossing removal project, with plans to make the Pakenham line level-crossing free by 2025.

The forum was attended by Mr Breskin, Mr Battin and Labor South-East Metropolitan candidate Michael Galea.

Each representative was given six minutes to address their party’s stance on the topic before fielding questions from the audience.

A recording of the forum is available to watch at youtube.com/watch?v=ukYUDS3qB_s