Greatest race gets even greater

By Greyhound Racing Victoria

The spotlight of the greyhound racing world will be on Victoria’s two premier tracks, Sandown Park and The Meadows in November and December this year for a reshaped festival, showcased by five feature Saturday nights of premium racing and entertainment, where a total of over $4.1 million will be won.

The 67th running of the most coveted race in Australian greyhound racing, the Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Sandown Park, will reach new heights in 2022, headlining a revamped racing program, prizemoney increases and innovations to present a series of blockbuster events in Melbourne.

First run in 1956 and won by some of the all-time greats of the sport, total prizemoney for the final of the Melbourne Cup (515m) will increase to $1 million this year, the highest purse in the history of the iconic feature, while a number of supporting events will also benefit from a prizemoney boost during the new 5-night festival of super Saturdays.

The Group 1 Topgun (525m), Hume Cup (600m) and Topgun Stayers (730m) meeting heralds the start of the new Melbourne festival of greyhound racing at The Meadows on November 5 before Sandown Park hosts the Melbourne Cup Carnival with three consecutive super Saturday nights featuring the four-dog Shootout and Melbourne Cup preludes meeting on November 12, followed by heats of the Melbourne Cup and the Bold Trease (715m) on November 19, before culminating with the Group 1 finals of both on November 26.

The curtain will fall on the festival of racing when The Meadows hosts the final night of action with the second instalment of The Phoenix (525m), the world’s richest slot race in greyhound racing, which will, for the first time, carry a $1.65 million total prize pool with a cool $1 million to be shared between the connections and the slot holder of the winning greyhound.