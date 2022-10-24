Driver arrested after Sth East chase

A driver has been arrested after fleeing from police across the South East on Friday 24 October.

Police say they tried to intercept a silver Nissan Pulsar believed to be linked to a recent attempted armed robbery in Dandenong North.

The Nissan allegedly sped off on Western Port Highway at Hastings about 10.25am.

Followed by the Air Wing, the car was driven erratically in Cranbourne and Dandenong, police say.

It continued despite striking stop sticks at South Gippsland Highway and Pound Road in Dandenong South.

The car stopped at the corner of Wellington and Stud roads, Rowville.

The 19-year-old driver from Dandenong fled on foot and was arrested nearby.

