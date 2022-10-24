Dandy gun raises WBBL bat

Dandenong’s Kim Garth is no stranger to raising the bat.

And on Thursday, the dangerous all-rounder did it for the Melbourne Stars.

The beloved Panther played her 50th career match for the Stars, when her side took on the Perth Scorchers at the WACA.

“Yeah (I am) really excited, I can’t quite believe I have played 50 games,” Garth said in the pre-game press conference.

“What better way to do it than against the defending champs and some of the best players in the world.

“The Scorchers are a really strong side, myself and the girls are really looking forward to it.”

Unfortunately for Garth, her Stars side was unable to deliver her the perfect milestone game, going down to the clinical Scorchers outfit.