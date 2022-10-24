Fatal shooting affray charge

A man has been charged over an alleged brawl following a fatal shooting in Noble Park three months ago.

The 38-year-old man was arrested by Homicide Squad detectives in Springvale on 21 October.

He was charged with affray and intentionally causing injury.

A 36-year-old Noble Park North man had been reportedly shot at a unit on Corrigan Road about 6am on Monday 11 July.

He died at the scene.

After the shooting, two people ran from the unit and were chased by four others, police say.

A fight allegedly erupted between the six on Corrigan Road.

Police say at this stage the people are believed to have known each other.

The arrested man was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 24 March 2023.

Homicide Squad detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Any information, dashcam or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au