Williams signs defaced

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams’s election signs have been targeted in repeated vandalism attacks.

Images of Ms Williams’s face have been obliterated on up to nine signs, including three real estate boards, in home front yards.

Within 24 hours of being replaced, the signs are graffitied again in what appears to be a “deliberate and coordinated” attack, according to Ms Williams’ campaign team.

Following a “blitz” on the night of Friday 21 October, the destruction has been reported to police. Many of the attacks involve trespassing on private property.

“Politics can be dirty, but it needn’t be,” Ms Williams said.

“Everyone gets to have their say at the ballot box, and whether you vote for me or not, I’ll defend your right to have your voice heard.

“But the destruction of property is just that – destructive. Not just to the property concerned, but to our democracy.

“All candidates have the right to put their case respectfully, to be heard, and the voters have a right to make their decision come polling day.

“If you’ve witnessed this graffitiing taking place, please let us know.”