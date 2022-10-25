Poverty funding ‘unsustainable’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A support service has had to dip deep into its own funds in the face of growing levels of poverty in the South East.

At the South East Community Links AGM, chief executive Peter McNamara said the service provided more than $1 million in emergency relief in 2021-’22.

This comprised food parcels, food vouchers, transportation and mobile phones to 10,000 individuals and families in “financial crisis”.

The relief amount has more than tripled from $363,689 two years ago.

In 2022, SECL was forced to dip into $200,000 of its own funds – despite a growing team of volunteers.

The “unsustainable” challenge was caused by “policy-designed poverty issues”, Mr McNamara said.

“For small and medium organisations such as SECL to be put in significant money into the community, there has to be a question of why is this?

“Why isn’t government filling this gap?”

He told the AGM that SECL would continue to advocate against “structural inequality”.

“While SECL never turns its back on the most vulnerable members of our community, this level of investment is unsustainable over the long term and we continue to advocate for increased funding,” Mr McNamara reported.

SECL also recorded a growing trend of financial abuse related to family violence.

Mr McNamara said one of three of its financial-counselling clients identified as a victim or survivor of financial abuse.

Four-hundred women were directly supported or referred to services for their own safety, he said.

In the meantime, SECL’s financial counsellors resolved more than $7.2 million in client debts – up from $5.8 million the previous year.

SECL had also helped refugees fleeing from Afghanistan last year, as well as others “stuck in limbo” waiting for visa and settlement outcomes for many years, Mr McNamara said.

At the AGM, an ‘Every Person Counts’ video campaign was launched in response to young people being challenged by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Led by Melbourne comedian Diana Nguyen, the videos suggest ways to improve mental health and wellbeing including exercise, positive relationships, and sleep.