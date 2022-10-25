Pop-up food markets as food relief

The State Government has delivered much-needed food relief to some of Melbourne’s most vulnerable through suburban pop-up food markets.

The pop-up markets provided a mix of nutritious fresh food, hot meals and cooking demonstrations and workshops to show people how to choose, prepare and make healthy meals.

The Labor Government has announced $1.24 million in grants for almost 30 community organisations across metropolitan Melbourne, ensuring everyone in need has access to nutritious and culturally appropriate food for free or at low cost.

Member for Dandenong, MP Gabrielle Williams announced that St Anthony’s School would receive a grant of $25,000, and Cornerstone Contact Centre would receive $19,360.

“With rising household costs, the Labor Government, in partnership with vital community organisations, is making sure people in need can access nutritious and culturally appropriate food,” Ms Williams said.

The fund will set four to six fortnightly food markets run by Cornerstone in Dandenong West, providing fruit, vegetables, bread, and non-perishable pantry items.

Participants will also be provided with information about existing community programs, including the community gardening club, cooking classes, community meals, and local youth programs.

St Anthony’s school in Noble Park will run fourteen markets targeted to vulnerable local families, offering cooking demonstrations, recipe cards, community garden sessions and a box of fruit, vegetables, milk and bread.

The State Government has provided more than $43 million to expand community food relief since February 2020, including a $6 million Food Relief Financial Reserve, which provided 3.4 million meals to Victorians.

The markets would support Victorians of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with disability, social housing communities and people experiencing homelessness to connect over food and to share knowledge about cooking and growing nutritious food.

“Nobody in Dandenong should have to worry about having enough to eat. These pop-up markets are an innovative way to help people who need it most put food on their table,” Ms Williams said.

A $5 million Community Food Relief Fund has helped ensure 93 community food relief organisations deliver more food relief to Victorians.

Every year, the government also provides $3.7 million to Foodbank Victoria to provide food to 140,000 Victorians in partnership with more than 470 charities each month.