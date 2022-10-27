Limbrick launches re-election bid

By Sahar Foladi

Liberal Democrat MP David Limbrick held his election launch at the Ukrainian Community Centre in Noble Park on the weekend.

Mr Limbrick, is looking to be re-elected as South Eastern Metropolitan MP in the Victorian Upper House.

The Liberal Democrats claim they are Australia’s only political party based on libertarian philosophy. It has experienced rapid growth during the pandemic and now boasts thousands of members across Victoria, it asserts.

There were more than 160 faithful people to the party at the event, many of whom picked up corflutes and fliers so they can help out the party during the campaign.

Mr Limbrick told the crowd he is proud to have been a voice for people against “government over-reach” during the pandemic.

Liberal Democrats seem to starkly contrast with other party beliefs. Mr Limbrick believes the over-reach during the pandemic has stripped Victorians from their rights, which is why his party has proposed Bill of Rights ahead of the elections.

“If it wasn’t for the Liberal Democrats there would have been no one speaking up against school and park closures.

“The experts are now telling us we were right. If there had been four Liberal Democrats in the upper house, the pandemic would have been an entirely different experience for millions of Victorians,” Mr Limbrick said.

On its website, The Liberal Democrats strongly suggest that protection of human rights is the ‘hallmark of a liberal democracy,’ and as part of that, they are seeking to introduce Constitutional Bill of Rights to strengthen and enforce the right of Victorians.

Not only that, Liberal Democrats want to ‘End the Nanny State,’ in other words, give power to Victorians to make their own life decisions instead of laws designed to save Victorians from their own decisions.

In saying that, it seeks to lift legal restrictions and penalties such as for cannabis possession, vapes and also the increase of speed limits. It hopes this will leave more resources for serious crimes and ‘restore agency to adults.’

In his inaugural speech in 2019, Mr Limbrick made it clear what he does not stand for.

“For those of you who feel entitled to other people’s money or who like to meddle in private lives, impose taxes, police thoughts and censor others or who could be described as nanny statists, champagne socialists, rent-seeking fat cats, moral guardians, human red-tape dispensers or any other variety of authoritarian, I have terrible news: the libertarians have arrived.”