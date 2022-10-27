Highly rated coach to lead Stingrays in 2023

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays 2022 midfield coach Josh Moore has been announced as head coach of the girls program for the 2023 season.

The NAB League competition has separated the boys and girls programs going forward, with 2022 coach Nick Cox to take charge of the boys program.

Moore has been with involved with the Dandenong Stingrays since midway through the 2018 boys premiership year and was previously senior coach of MPNFL club Rye from 2014-18.

He was also coach of the 2018 Melbourne Demons academy, 2020 Frankston Dolphins academy, the under 17s boys Vic Country squad, and a line coach with the Young Guns boys squad in 2021-22.

The Mornington Peninsula resident has been involved in girls coaching for only two seasons, as the Rays midfield coach, but Cox said his approach means that won’t matter.

“Something evident with Josh was that he developed the footballer not the gender. He’s very thorough with what he does. His calmness and ability to teach is one thing that stands out for me,” Cox said.

“He’ll be missed in the boys program as a sounding board but what we’ve got with Josh is a great coach, someone that the girls and boys in the region respect, he’s got an understanding of what’s required in the NAB League and what the next level are looking for and what we’re striving to achieve to make our young athletes into as people.

“I think it will continue to flourish as he gets his own side.”

Several AFL draft prospects profiled by the Dandenong Journal in recent weeks highlighted the efforts Moore went to in providing them with feedback and mentoring.

Draft aspirant Finn Emile-Brennan, who lives on the same street as Moore and knew him through his time involved in Rye Football Club recalls sessions he ran in the 2021 preseason which helped acclimatise him for his bottom-aged draft year.

Moore also had a big say in his move to halfback at the beginning of the season where he has flourished, being selected for Vic Metro and now being seen as a draft possibility.

“The overwhelming feeling is just excitement and I feel ready to go – I’m keen to start already,” Moore said.

“I’ll continue to work with ‘Coxy’ in the Stingrays program which is exciting – he’s certainly made me a better coach.

“One of his biggest strengths that has rubbed off on me is the way he communicates with players in having honest conversations and the other thing he did for me that enabled me to grow was allowing me to work in different spaces and always pushing my name out there.”

Moore took over the senior coaching role for two weeks during the 2022 boys’ season as part of his development, and he coached the side to two home and away wins, over premiers Sandringham and GWV.

Moore starts the role on Tuesday 1 November, with preseason beginning on 12 November.

The club is in the process of finalising the assistant coaches.