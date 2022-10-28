Meet your local candidates at Town Hall forums

By Eleanor Wilson

An ambitious independent candidate in Narre Warren is hoping a series of town hall forums will give residents an accessible opportunity to meet their local candidates.

Stephen Capon has organised four community forums to run across the electorate of Narre Warren North over the next month, allowing constituents to discuss local issues with candidates.

“Government should always be about representing the people and acting for their benefit, and the only way of knowing what the locals want and need is to take the time to meet with them, to listen, and to understand what they are saying,” he said.

Mr Capon said he hopes the Town Halls give that opportunity to meet and connect.

“It’s also important for locals to know where candidates and their parties stand on particular issues – whether the issues relate to health, integrity, transportation, the economy, the environment, or any other issue that impacts the community.”

The first Town Hall meeting was held on Saturday 22 October at Endeavour Hills Neighbourhood Centre.

It was a slow start to the forums, Mr Capon admitted, but he hopes the remaining forums can gain some more momentum and attendance.

Despite Mr Capon’s efforts to facilitate the Town Halls, the attendance of candidates may vary, he said.

Both Mr Capon, Liberal candidate Timothy Dragan and Liberal Democrats candidate Stephen Matulec have indicated they will attend each remaining town hall.

Labor candidate Belinda Wilson is unable to attend any of the forums due to existing community commitments, Mr Capon said, while Greens candidate Laura McLean is yet to confirm her attendance.

In addition to in-person attendance, the Town Halls will be livestreamed on YouTube.

“It’s important to make sure that politics is accessible to all, even for those who may not have a car or other means of transport,” Mr Capon said.

“That’s why the Town Halls are spread across the electorate, and will also be livestreamed for those who cannot make it in-person, such as for health reasons.

“This ensures that everyone can make an informed decision as to who they want as their representative for Narre Warren North.”

The meetings will be moderated by Pakenham community advocate Cheryl Billing Smith.

Details for the Town Halls are as below:

* Town Hall 2 – Saturday 29 October, 7.30pm-10.30pm. Location: Foundation Learning Centre (1 Malcolm Court, Narre Warren- off Webb Street near Narre Warren Train Station). Livestream link: youtube.com/watch?v=GrzK3Sj6Su4

* Town Hall 3 – Saturday 5 November, 7.30pm-10.30pm. Location: Timbarra Community Centre (Timbarra Way, Berwick). Livestream Link: youtube.com/watch?v=YVHQ6ga52GE

* Town Hall 4 – Saturday 12 November, 7.30pm-10.30pm. Location: Hallam Senior Citizen’s Centre (2 Princes Domain Drive, Hallam). Livestream link: youtube.com/watch?v=4LKc6_fROYc