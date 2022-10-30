Happy 60 years to JC Smale

By Sahar Foladi

Notting Hilll engineering company, JC Smale has celebrated its 60th birthday with a book recounting how the company and its success came into existence.

The book: Celebrating 60 Years, The Story of JC Smale, is full of historical photos. It tells of the company’s start-up, its growth and success and concludes with ‘Entrusting the Legacy.’

It’s founder was Clayton fitter and turner Jack Smale, who took out a bank loan to rent out a small factory in Oakleigh and opened for business in 1962,

Since then, the company has been recognised internationally with the help of his family and staff.

Six second-generation family has served more than 180 years in the business.

After the establishment of JC Smale, its succession was passed down to his children, who in turn have passed it to long serving employee, David Forsyth as general manager.

“One of the things that struck me when I first started working here was that, it’s a family business that was reflected in the environment here as well. It’s very open and approachable.”

Mr Forsyth started off as a graduate mechanical engineer 10 years ago while his uncle worked as an accountant in the 90’s.

He is one of the many loyal staff who’s been with the company and had the pleasure to go where the company’s success took him.

“It’s a very fortunate position where we’ve got a great team of people here.

“There’s a lot of long serving members that have worked with the Smale’s for a long time.

“That’s what makes it a lot easier, the good people that are involved in the business,that have been here for a long period of time and the work that they do,” Mr Forsyth said.

JC Smale has manufacturing and assembly plants facility in Malaysia which is where Mr Forsyth had the opportunity to work, in 2015-’17.

Its staff have been to all corners of the globe including major supply and installation projects in South Africa, USA, Russia, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore and Bolivia.

The company is vast and has achieved so much over the years that Mr Forsyth said he is still learning about its history.

“It’s quiet interesting because I’ve been with the business for 10 years but I’m still learning about the history of the business now.

“Part of the 60 years recognition which has been a great for itself, it’s also learning about the earlier days,” Mr Forsyth said.

Over the span of its 60 years, JC Smale has worked on some notable projects including, brick-making plants in the US, UK, South Africa and the Ural Mountains, the manufacture of robotic auto fuel tank machines for BMW and Audi in Germany, grinding machines for Glencore mines in all five continents, high-grade switches for Yarra Trams and even the support for the winged keel fitted to the yacht oneAustralia competed in the 1995 America’s Cup.

Mr Forsyth ended the book with saying,”We are fortunate to be a part of a name and reputation that I believe to be of great substance.”

“With a great team of people, I believe we are in a very strong position to face and overcome any challenges in the future.”