Keysborough Learning Centre has been promised $80,000 from the Labor State Government, if re-elected.

Clarinda incumbent MP Meng Heang Tak announced the grant for the “vital service that is run by the community, for the community”.

The KLC provides accredited vocational training as well as emergency food relief, a subsidised podiatry, a Men’s Shed, community outreach and social inclusion programs.

“This $80,000 grant will ensure that it can continue its great work,” Mr Tak said.