Robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun at a shop owner in Noble Park and fled with her personal jewellery and more than $3000 cash.

The incident took place on 25 October at 9.30 am on Douglas Street.

Detectives from Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the armed robbery.

Police say the man asked the shop owner for ice-cream before taking out the firearm.

Investigators were told the man pointed the gun at the victim and demanded she hand over her jewellery.

The man fled on foot with a bag containing over $3,000 which was located behind the counter and the shop owner’s jewellery.

The alleged robber was last seen running along Joy Parade towards Henry Street.

The man was wearing a black beanie, black face mask, navy spray jacket, black pants, black runners and carrying a grey and black backpack.

Investigators have released images and CCTV of a person they believe may be able to assist with their enquires.

Anyone with information to 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au