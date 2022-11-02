High rollers in the Hills

Melbourne’s South East continues to be a lottery winning hotspot with an Endeavour Hills syndicate winning a $1.6 million share in Saturday 29 October’s TattsLotto draw.

The group of 10 will each take home $160,956 each after they were one of 13 division one winning entries.

In addition to scoring the $1,538,461.54 division one prize, the group’s System 10 entry also scored division two 6 times, division three 18 times, division four 90 times, division five 60 times and division six 20 times, boosting the total win to $1,609,349.24.

However, lottery officials are encouraging players to check their tickets today as some members of the winning group may have yet to discover their good fortune.

Shares into the winning syndicate were sold at Endeavour Lotto & News, Shop 53/54, Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre, Matthew Flinders Avenue & Heatherton Road, Endeavour Hills.

Endeavour Lotto & News owner Usharani Vinu said she was celebrating her outlet selling its third division one winning entry for 2022.

“Our customers will be super happy, especially as this is a syndicate we run for all TattsLotto Superdraws,” she said.

“We last sold a division one winning entry in the September Superdraw. This is the 31st division one win for our shop and the third one for this year.

“Congratulations to all our syndicate winners. We feel so happy for you.”

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and might have yet to discover their winning news.

“This Melbourne syndicate scored one of the three division one wins to land in Victoria from the weekend’s TattsLotto draw,” he said.

“While we’ll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entries, there are many who have unregistered entries and may not yet know they’re part of this winning group.

“If you purchased a share in a syndicate for the weekend’s TattsLotto draw, today’s the day to check it! If you discover you’re holding a winning share, call The Lott on 131 868 to start the prize claim process!”

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4307 on 29 October 2022 were 7, 9, 42, 6, 22 and 3, while the supplementary numbers were 16 and 13.