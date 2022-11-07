Boulevard still unfinished business

By Sahar Foladi

Springvale Boulevard has officially been opened to the public by Greater Dandenong City Council.

The project was in collaboration with the Victorian Government to attract more visitors to the precinct.

Labor candidates, Greater Dandenong mayor and councillors and Springvale Asian Business Association members joined to celebrate the new Boulevard.

The Boulevard includes more space for pedestrians and footpath trading activities.

“We expect local businesses to see increased visitation levels here now following the completion of our revitalisation works,” the mayor said.

However, the defects, uneven surfaces, puddles on the asphalt footpath and lack of lively flowers, which disappointed Cr Richard Lim were not fixed prior to the opening.

Mr Lim said there was a delay in the opening of the Springvale Boulevard as he’d asked the director, Paul Kearsley to add “more fresh flowers to look more attractive” only to find out there’d been only one flower pot added, on the opening day.

“When you drive past Springvale Boulevard, you should attract the eyes of the driver.

“Some people complained to me why is it flooding in Springvale Blvd,” Mr Lim said.

Major projects director, Mr Kearsley said there’s a period where the contractor will return to site to inspect any outstanding issues.

“Some of the uneven surfaces of the asphalt footpath are preventing water draining freely. Council is working with the contractor to have this resolved as soon as possible.

“Separate to these contractual works, improvements to the CCTV camera coverage in the area will also be installed at a later date,” Mr Kearsley said.

Council has recently engaged Realm Studios to commence the Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan. The investment and activation strategy will support the evolution of the area.

“This new high quality, revitalised public realm provides more seating for people to stop rest and socialise.

“We trust this project will help foster a renewed sense of community pride in the Springvale Activity Centre,” the mayor said.

However, Mr Lim said he’s not happy about the “little stools” and emphasized it should’ve “looked more attractive.”

He also said, the chairs should’ve been from aluminium as its better, long-lasting and cost efficient.

The newly revitalised Springvale Boulevard celebrates the area’s rich cultural tapestry and provides a renewed sense of pride, which is why Mr Lim is disappointed in the defects and hopes to achieve that pride for the community.

“I will ask the council to invest more money to fix it up, to add more value and attract more people.”

Council and the Victorian Government’s joint investment will reinforce the status of ‘Sensational Springvale’ as one of Melbourne’s leading cultural destinations.

Completions of rectification works are due by mid-February 2023.