Third boy charged with agg carjacking

A third teenager has been charged over an aggravated carjacking near a Dandenong North servo.

The 17-year-old boy from north west Victoria was arrested on Friday 4 November, in relation to an incident on Stud Road about 10 pm on Saturday 29 October.

He was charged with aggravated carjacking, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, affray and committing an indicatable offence on bail.

Another 17-year-old boy was earlier charged with aggravated carjacking, theft of motor vehicle, intentionally and recklessly cause injury, assault in company and assault with a weapon.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated carjacking, theft of motor vehicle, affray and assault with a weapon.

All three have been remanded to later appear in a children’s court.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au