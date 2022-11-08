Greens’ pokies-free plan

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Greens have launched a plan to make Greater Dandenong – and the rest of the state – pokies free by 2035.

The plan includes a pokies licence buy-back scheme, a 65 per cent tax on poker machines and a $200 million transition fund to help venues switch out of gaming machines.

“The Greens pokies policy work together as a stick and carrot to incentivise venues to get out of pokies,” Dandenong Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan said.

“This is because the increases in tax on pokies along with the harm minimisations measures, in particular $1 bets, will make pokies a lot less viable for Greater Dandenong venues.”

The Greens would also lower cash withdrawal limits to $200 in 24 hours, and reduce load-up limits and jackpot limits, as well as impose midnight closing times at venues.

They would also establish a mandatory pre-commitment cashless card scheme and $1 maximum bets.

Greater Dandenong venues reaped more than $102 million revenue from pokies in 2021-’22 – and are on track for $140 million in 2022-‘23.

Star Journal surveyed state election candidates on pokies policy.

Liberal, Animal Justice and United Australia party candidates did not respond.

Dandenong Labor MP Gabrielle Williams said Labor established the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission for “stronger, more focused regulation and oversight … minimising the harm problem gambling can cause”.

The Government’s measures included limiting EFTPOS cash withdrawals to $500 per card in 24 hours, capping gaming machine numbers and banning cheque cashing services at gaming venues.

It also imposed a stronger code of conduct on venue operators to respond to problem gambling.

The Government also provided $153 million over four years for problem-gambling services and research.

“With the largest investment in Australia’s history to tackle gambling-related harm, we’re doing what matters to protect Victorians from gambling risks – only Labor will deliver strong harm reduction measures to keep Victorians safe,” Ms Williams said.

Mulgrave independent Ian Cook said the pokies industry “deliberately targets the most socially stressed suburbs in order to maximise losses”.

“That’s because the industry knows that financially stressed people are more likely to use poker machines.

“This industry relies on addiction.”

Mr Cook proposed a cap on gamblers’ daily, monthly and yearly losses to help people avoid addiction.

“Also, addictive features which are deliberately programmed into the machines such as fake near misses and losses disguised as wins must also be outlawed in Victoria.”

An anti-money laundering card should also be adopted to stop gaming machines being used to launder proceeds of crime, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kirwan also said the machines were doing “immense harm” in the most disadvantaged municipality in Melbourne.

“There are established links between problem gambling, family violence and violent crime.

“With above average family violence and crime rates in our area we need to get pokies out of Greater Dandenong.”

He said he joined the Greens in 2008 because it was the only party with the “courage” to take on the poker machine industry.

“Labor has been doing nothing for the past eight years allowing money to be sucked out of the residents of Greater Dandenong to subsidise promises in wealthier, marginal seats.”

Despite a regional cap on gaming machines, the council area has one of the highest densities of machines – 951 machines or about seven per 1000 adults.

It’s also home to some of the most lucrative pokies venues in the state, and pokies losses per adult are second-highest in metro Melbourne.