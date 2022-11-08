Trio wanted over Noble Park homicide

Homicide detectives have released images of three males wanted in relation to a fatal shooting in Noble Park in July.

Police also released CCTV of three vehicles at the scene at the time.

Emergency services were called to a unit on Corrigan Road about 6am on Monday 11 July after reports of a man being shot.

A 36-year-old Noble Park North man died at the scene.

Victoria Police Homicide Squad detectives say several people ran from the unit shortly after the shooting and were chased by another group.

An alleged fight then broke out on the road shortly after, according to police.

Investigators have released digital composite images of three males wanted for questioning.

The first man is believed to be Asian appearance, about 175 centimetres, medium build and wearing an all-black tracksuit with a black shoulder bag.

The second man is believed to be about 175 centimetres, medium build and wearing a black mask covering most of his face.

The third man is believed to be Asian appearance, about 165 centimetres, with a skinny build and wearing a grey hooded jacket and carrying a dark green backpack.

Police are also investigating the identities of the drivers of three vehicles heading towards Corrigan Road prior to the shooting.

A silver Honda Accord, a silver Mercedes and an unidentified silver or grey sedan were captured on CCTV at the time.

The silver Mercedes was captured returned shortly after the shooting and travelling away from the area.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas of the Homicide Squad urged the people involved to come forward, as well as anyone with information on their identities.

“It may be that it has no connection, but we really need to speak to these three men, and the occupants of those two vehicles to find out more.

“We’re hopeful that the investigation can provide some answers to the victims’ families about why this has occurred.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au