Sri Lankan international Karunaratne shines for Endeavour Hills

WARRAGUL AND DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

Catani has tasted defeat for the first time this season, unable to get any momentum in their innings after being sent in by Hallora.

A 40-run second wicket partnership between skipper James Vela and Daniel Vela gave Catani a platform.

But after that they stuttered, losing 6/22 from James Vela’s dismissal, four of those wickets going to Thomas Williams.

After scoring 41 in his first match of the season, Cameron McPhan continued on his strong form with the willow, an unbeaten 53 off 64 at four anchoring the five-wicket win.

Neerim District, meanwhile, remain winless after being skittled for 83 by Yarragon.

Kasun Ranusinghe followed up a 5/11 off eight overs with a 32 not out with the blade in the seven wicket victory off just 17.3 overs.

Coming in with Longwarry in trouble at 7/68, Shayne Gillings scored 50 to lift his side to 155, which was far too much for Drouin, which was bowled out for 83.

DANDENONG WOMEN’S

After sending Melbourne in to bat, Dandenong was unable to contain the scoring, or take regular wickets as three of the first four partnerships surpassed 30 runs.

The visitors hustled to 7/237 off their 50 overs despite two wickets each to Poppy Gardner and Emma Gallagher.

Succumbing to scoreboard pressure, the hosts were never in the hunt with the bat, as too few batters got starts and no-one was able to go on with it, Nilakshi Perera top scoring with 35.

The innings ended in a whimper, as they lost their last five wickets for four runs, to get skittled in 32.4 overs.

PARKFIELD WOMEN’S

Skipper Brodie Whitmore was once again the standout for Parkfield in a comfortable victory over Kingston Heath.

Whitmore claimed 1/11 of her four overs while Mebal Kadian bowled two maidens as her economical figures helped keep the hosts to 2/92.

Opening the batting, Whitmore was then unbeaten on 52 as Parkfield cruised to victory with 24 balls to spare.

SUBBIES

A century to Sri Lankan test batsman Dimuth Karunaratne has helped Endeavour Hills finally kick off their season with a win.

Opening the batting with former Sri Lankan all-format star Thilakarathna Dilshan, who was dismissed for a duck, Karunaratne saw five wickets fall, including that of fellow Sri Lankan international Lahiru Thiramanne, before a partnership was formed.

That was with Damith Priyadarshana, whose 69 off 58 balls complemented the steadier Karunaratne, with his 115 coming from 126 balls.

The efficient 116-run partnership helped the team to an imposing 9/266.

Staving off a century to Yarraville opener Aidan Salvado, Endevaour Hills was able to restrict the scoring of the hosts, helping them to a relatively straightforward 65-run victory.

Dilshan’s offies claimed 2/37 off nine overs and opening bowler Nigel Van der Wert also got two scalps from his seven overs.

Endeavour Hills’ first home game is this weekend against Werribee, who beat Melton on the weekend.