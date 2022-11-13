Early voting opens

Early voting centres for the 2022 State Election have opened from Monday 14 November.

The Victorian Electoral Commission-run centres are open every day leading up to the 26 November poll, except Sunday 20 November.

The centres include:

– Level 1, Shop 1M1 Dandenong Plaza, Corner McCrae Street and Walker Street Dandenong

– Dandenong Stadium, 270 Stud Road Dandenong North

– Unit 11, 578–598 Princes Highway, Noble Park North

– Building 25, 121 Rayhur Street Clayton South

– The Lighthouse Hall, 205 Bignell Road Bentleigh East

– Virginia Park, 5C South Drive Bentleigh East

Postal ballots are also available for early voters.

Voters can also register for telephone assisted voting if they are blind, have low vision or have physical disability and can’t vote without assistance.

Election booths will also be open from 8am-6pm on election day, Saturday, 26 November.

Details: www.vec.vic.gov.au/