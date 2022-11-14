Man charged over Hallam ramraid

A man has been charged after a car was allegedly stolen during a ram raid of a Hallam factory.

Police say the man in a stolen vehicle rammed the front doors of the Star Crescent premises just after 12.30am on Sunday 13 November.

He then allegedly ransacked the business and stole a cash register, mobile phones and car keys for a black Jeep parked in the driveway.

The man drove away in the Jeep.

About an hour later, the vehicle was found by police parked on Rimfire Drive, Hallam. The man was arrested inside a business.

A Drouin man was charged with burglary and car theft.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.