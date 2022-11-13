Tributes on Remembrance Day

At 11am on 11 November, a solemn crowd observed a minute’s silence during a Remembrance Day service at Noble Park RSL Commemorative Park.

As is the tradition, those who died and suffered while serving in Australia’s armed forces in war and conflict were remembered.

Vietnam War veteran Stan Middleton OAM addressed the service.

Noble Park RSL president John Meehan and fellow veterans Captain Donald Bergman OAM and Naval Association of Australia state president Gordon Murray OAM were among those paying respects.

Also laying wreaths were Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster and Home Affairs Minister and Hotham MP Clare O’Neil.

St Anthony’s Primary School and Noble Park Primary School students and members of Noble Park Probus, Club Noble and Noble Park fire brigade also paid homage.