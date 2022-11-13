Kumara makes immediate impact

By Tyler Lewis

Turf 1 powerhouses Springvale South and Buckley Ridges fired off warning shots in Saturday’s season opener.

The reigning premiers sent Narre South in and courtesy of 5/17 from Yoshan Kumara, skittled the Lions for just 82.

Kumara was on a hat-trick at one stage, after collecting Harsha de Silva and Jawed Hussaini in successive deliveries.

Blade Baxter chimed in with 2/17 from his 10, while Jordan Mackenzie (2/16 off seven) also proved difficult to get away.

The Bloods then galivanted to victory, with openers Mitch Forsyth (28 not out) and Ryan Quirk (46 not out) completing a 10-wicket victory.

Buckley Ridges, meanwhile, too made light work of its opponent North Dandenong.

In a display similar to the Bloods, the Bucks sent the Maroons in and rattled through them at the cost of just 83 runs.

It could’ve been far worse for the visitors if it wasn’t for a knock of 38 from skipper Clayton McCartney, who came to the crease at with his side at 4/27 and soon saw them slip to 9/54.

Hussain Ali was the tormenter with the ball, snaring 4/7 from his five overs.

In reply, the Bucks met the total before drinks at the loss of just three wickets, with Ben Wright carving out an unbeaten 40.

Daniel Watson was the next best in his return game, working away 21 alongside Wright at the top.

Reigning Wookey Medallist Jordan Hammond resumed his post at the top, with a ship-steadying 54 not out for Hallam Kalora Park.

The Hawks held Berwick to 7/142 in the first innings, before completing the victory in the 43rd over with six wickets in hand.

After being 3/42, then 4/81, Hammond crunched 54 not out from just 68 deliveries.

No Hawk took multiple wickets in the first innings, instead the Bears had three of its top four dismissed through being run out.

120 from St Mary’s number five Raveen Nanayakkara wasn’t enough to secure the Saints victory, with competition newcomers Parkmore Pirates clinching its first victory of the season.

Nanayakkara strolled to the crease at a grim time for the Saints, who had just lost three early wickets.

His big knock was unparalleled by any of his teammates with number nine Troy Cashman recording the next best with 28.

222 from the Saints appeared to be a par score as the Pirates needed their full 45 overs to claim victory.

Dulan Waduge was the lynchpin of the Pirates’ chase, scoring 61.