Greens preference dilemma

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Mulgrave Greens candidate says he’s undecided whether to preference Premier Daniel Andrews ahead of high-profile independent Ian Cook.

Robert Lim has recently described Labor branch-stacking by “using ethnic communities” as “abhorrent”.

And in a Star Journal candidate survey, Mr Lim said he was running in Mulgrave because “I can no longer tolerate Labor”.

“I was disgusted when Labor decided to side with the logging industry and criminalise the protests.”

The Greens have announced they will preference Mr Andrews’s Labor Party above Liberals across every Victorian seat.

But regarding the preference deals in Mulgrave, the situation was not yet resolved.

“Our preference negotiations are ongoing and we can’t comment, as they are not confirmed,” Mr Lim said.

In the 2018 state election, Mr Andrews comfortably won the seat with 57 per cent No.1 votes.

But this month, he faces a competitive field of 13 mainly hostile rivals, including I Cook Foods founder Ian Cook standing on an anti-corruption platform.

Though polling just 6 per cent in 2018, Greens preferences in Mulgrave may be significant.

Mr Cook said Mr Lim’s ALP branch-stacking comments showed “he understands the corruption, as do I”.

“We’ll know whether Robert and his party are against corruption when we see their preferences.”