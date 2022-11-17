Prohibited person charged over loaded shotgun

A man in Keysborough has been charged with possessing a loaded shotgun and ammunition in breach of a Firearm Prohibition Order.

Police were called to a home in Welwyn Court after a suspicious vehicle and an armed driver were allegedly spotted in the driveway about 3.15pm on Monday 14 November.

Police cordoned off the property and negotiated with a 39-year-old Clyde North man who refused to leave the property.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a machete, about $300 and a small amount of purported cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis and prescription medication.

After two hours, the man surrendered.

Police say they found a loaded single barrel shotgun and six shotgun rounds in the property’s garden shed.

The man was also charged with possessing a drug of dependence and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Victoria Police’s Dandenong Local Area Commander Peter Koger said Firearm Prohibition Orders were a “powerful tool to hold certain individuals to account”.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority and make no mistake – we will continue to come down hard on individuals who illegally access, store and use firearms.

“Any person subject to a FPO and found to be in possession of a firearm or firearm related items face to prospect of 10 years behind bars.”

The man was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 30 November.