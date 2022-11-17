Hall tribute to Merle

An exhibition hall in Springvale Community Hub will be named after the late Greater Dandenong Living Treasure Merle Mitchell AM.

Mayor Eden Foster announced the naming of the Mitchell Hall at a memorial tribute to Ms Mitchell, who was known as “the beating heart of Springvale”.

“This place meant so much to her, a place where she did so much of her incredible community advocacy,” Cr Foster told the service at Springvale Town Hall on Sunday 13 November.

“After Merle died on 20 September 2021, there was a massive outpouring of grief from the many people whose lives she touched.

“She indeed was a true inspiration to us all.”

The Mitchell Hall honours Ms Mitchell’s community activism for social welfare and older people in aged care, and her work as part of the internationally-acclaimed Spirit of Enterprise history project.

An interpretive sign recognizing Ms Mitchell has also been installed on the Spirit of Enterprise Trail.

The project enshrined the story of the Enterprise Hostel, in which the Springvale community wrapped its arms around more than 30,000 migrants and refugees between 1970 and 1992.

“As an inspiring force, Merle was always striving to improve the lives of the most vulnerable, advocating for those that may not have had a voice,” Cr Foster said.

“She was able to superbly influence the hearts and minds of policy advisors and politicians at local, state and national levels, with the utmost confidence and care.

““The strength and the quality of Merle’s character, reinforced by her wisdom and belief that there was always a better and more inclusive future for Greater Dandenong, promoted diversity, equality, acceptance and opportunity for all residents.”

Grissel Walmaggia, a City of Greater Dandenong officer and close friend of Ms Mitchell, was MC at the service.

Other friends who spoke included South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis, Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau former social worker Eileen Sims, Enterprise hostel ex-resident Geraldina Alvarez and former Springvale mayor Jan Trezise.

Joao Goncalves, who was an Enterprise former resident and now adviser to Timor Leste president Jose Ramos-Horta, sent a video message.

Messages from Hotham MP Clare O’Neil and Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie were also read out.

Welcome to Country was delivered by Josh from Bunurong Land Council.

The Maya Dancers, a group formed at Springvale Neighbourhood House, performed at the service.

To contribute to an online memorial board for Ms Mitchell, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/merle-mitchell-memorial-event