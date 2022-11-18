‘Good’ lender earns a tenner

By Sahar Foladi

Good Money celebrated 10 years of its anniversary, making positive changes during difficult times in people’s lives.

Good Money was established in 2012 in Good Shepherd’s partnership with National Australia Bank (NAB) and the Victorian Government to open Good Money in Geelong.

Gunjan Pagare has worked with Good Shepherd for over two years now as general manager for Financial Access and Inclusion.

“The 10 anniversary event was amazing. It gave us reassurance that Good Money Dandenong has been thriving and collaborating with so many other stakeholders in the community.”

The organisation is designed to offer affordable and responsible financial service to people on low incomes who may be excluded from other mainstream financial services.

“Since 2013 to 2022 just across Victorian stores, we’ve supported over 11,200 clients with no interest loans and that’s a huge number, if you think about people who are in financial difficulties and low income that are increasingly becoming affected by the cost of living pressure,” Mr Pagare said.

This initiative by Good Money was first of its kind in Australia and the organisation has since pioneered new ways of delivering community finance.

After the success, Good Money opened in Collingwood, Dandenong and five years later, in Morwell.

“For those people getting access to a zero interest loan means that they can get access to their essential goods, that’s huge statistics that we’re proud of,” Mr Pagare said.

Stakeholders, clients and Good Money staff attended the 10 anniversary celebration, where clients were able to share their stories.

Good Money aims to empower clients to make responsible financial decisions and help them with long term financial self-management.

“They felt much listened to, they felt empowered that they could make the right decisions and they felt supported.

“They are appreciative that the supports from the staff members were able to give them much needed assistance when they were in extremely difficult circumstances where they had to make some very tough choices and Good Money was there to provide access to critical financial assistance, particularly the no interest loans.”

Details: Good Money Dandenong on 1300 770 550 or visit their website.