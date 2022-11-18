Pokies king faces 62 charges

A pokies operator is facing 62 charges of allegedly operating machines without mandatory pre-commitment technology.

After a tip-off in December 2021, Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission inspectors verified “widespread and significant breaches” at Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALH) venues in Hallam, Narre Warren, Mulgrave, Sandringham, Laverton and Cheltenham.

ALH then turned off 220 “non-compliant” machines across 62 of its 77 venues, the VGCCC stated.

It’s alleged the machines were operating for up to five weeks without YourPlay technology, which allows gamblers to set time and spending limits.

An ALH executive officer also faces charges of failing to ensure mandatory player equipment was installed.

“We have decided to prosecute ALH as the alleged breaches constituted serious and significant non-compliance across 80 per cent of all ALH’s Victorian venues,” VGCCC chief executive Annette Kimmitt said.

“Anyone who holds a gambling licence in Victoria is on notice that they must, at a minimum, comply with their legal obligations to protect patrons from gambling harm.

“Having YourPlay installed and available on electronic gaming machines is a mandatory requirement to support safer gambling.”

In Victoria, all electronic gaming machines must have an interactive YourPlay display that allows players to set limits on the time or money they spend and to monitor their gaming machine play across venues.

The YourPlay technology is however only optional for players.

ALH was described by the VGCCC as Australia’s largest poker machine operator.

Endeavour Group chief executive Steve Donohue‍ said the alleged breaches were an “isolated but regrettable case of process and communication failure”.

The 220 machines in question were part of a 4690 new-machine rollout in November and December 2021, which had been delayed by Covid-19 closures, he said.

“We have since conducted a review of the installation process across our fleet.

“The investigation concluded this was an isolated but regrettable case of process and communication failure in our internal supply chain.”

Mr Donohue said Endeavour Group was “acutely aware of the seriousness of this matter”.

“We are committed to doing all we can to ensure it does not happen again.

“As soon as the matter was raised we deactivated the machines, and proceeded to address the concerns before re-testing the functionality.

“We can confirm YourPlay is active on all Victorian machines that we operate, with ALH also offering Voluntary Pre-Commitment at all venues on the mainland, as part of our national standard.”

The 62 charges attract a total maximum punishment of about $1.35 million.

Each charge is punishable by a $22,190 maximum fine.