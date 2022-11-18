Market’s new manager unveiled

The search for Dandenong Market’s new general manager is over.

Former South Melbourne Market general manager Ian Sumpter will start the role on Monday 12 December.

He has most recently worked as the education and community outreach manager at RSPCA Victoria.

Dandenong Market’s former general manager Jennifer Hibbs resigned on 8 July after nine years at the helm.

She has since stayed on as Dandenong Market’s company secretary.

Dandenong Market chair Donna McMaster said Mr Sumpter’s appointment was a “fantastic outcome for our market, our city and the wider community”.

“Ian is looking forward to joining Dandenong Market and making a difference to our wonderfully diverse marketplace.

“He has a long background in working at a senior level and especially enjoys the opportunities and challenges of working with key stakeholders.”

Ms McMaster said she had “full confidence” in Mr Sumpter’s leadership and business management skills.

“Ian has extensive experience working in government across community partnerships and events and has a strong regulatory and compliance focus.

“Ian has completed a BSc (Honours) Environmental Health as well as numerous other professional development accreditations.”