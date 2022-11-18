Vote below-line reminder: VEC

Voters were issued an official reminder that they could control their Upper House preferences by voting below the line.

The Victorian Electoral Commission issued a statement after media reports of widely-condemned preference deals for $55,000 being organised by self-described ‘preference whisperer’ Glenn Dreury.

The group voting ticket system was legal, but only applied if voters voted with a ‘1’ ‘above the line’, VEC electoral commissioner Warwick Gately stated.

“You can control where your preferences flow if you vote below the line instead of above the line.

“To do this, you must number at least 1 to 5 below the line and can continue numbering if you wish.”

Mr Gately noted a Parliamentary review of the Upper House voting system had been deferred.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide our feedback and recommendations on the Upper House voting system, and are ready to make a submission should a reforming EMC schedule an inquiry following this election.”

Premier Daniel Andrews on 17 November said he’d consider possible changes when the review was completed.

The Liberal-National Coalition and the Greens have pledged reform.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy labelled the “Seats for Sale scandal” as an “undemocratic rort”.

“If Daniel Andrews fails to match my commitment then voters will be entitled to conclude that Daniel Andrews is more concerned about the interests of himself and the Labor Party, than the best interests of Victoria.”