No plans for new high school: ALP

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new high school in Keysborough South has popular support from Mordialloc candidates but not yet from the State Government.

Recently, Greater Dandenong Council chief executive John Bennie said he would be “most certainly happy” to lobby the Government for a school at 182 Chapel Road.

The 4-hectare cleared site – with a permit for 101 housing lots – was recently offered for sale by developer Peet.

It is directly across the road from Keysborough Gardens Primary School.

Residents and councillors have voiced concerns about further housing on the site, given the growing traffic congestion nearby.

Mordialloc Labor MP and education parliamentary secretary Tim Richardson said the Government would “monitor school enrolments and population projections and working with local authorities to ensure every Victorian student has access to a high-quality education”.

“But I want to assure the community there is plenty of capacity at Keysborough Secondary College (Acacia Campus) to support every child in our community into a great local high school.”

Liberal candidate Phillip Pease said if elected, he would “fight hard for an additional high school”.

“I’ve listened to many residents who have raised this issue and I have already brought this matter to the attention of the Shadow Minister for Education.”

Also in support was Greens candidate Daniel Lessa, who said both campuses of Keysborough Secondary College were “kilometres away” from Keysborough South, Dingley Village and Waterways.

“This lack of public secondary education in Keysborough is causing enormous financial stress for families as they have to make a choice to either go to a poorly funded and over capacity school in Keysborough or enrol in one of the nearby private schools.”

Independent candidate Sarah O’Donnell said the high school was an “absolute priority”.

“Access to education is incredibly important. Keysborough South is growing rapidly,” she said.

“I will work with the Keysborough residents to begin the process of building a new secondary school.”

Family First Victoria candidate Patrick Lum supported a new school to cut the student and families’ commute.

“Less travel times means less stress on families and hopefully will translate more quality family times at home.”

Candidates Deborah Albrecht, Chi Vo and Phil Reid did not respond to the Star Journal survey, which included the high school issue.