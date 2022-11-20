Sandown divides election racers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The future of Sandown Racecourse divides Mulgrave State Election candidates – perhaps just like it splits the racing community.

This year, Melbourne Racing Club revealed plans to rezone its 112-hectare horse and motor-racing complex to make way for a suburb of 7500 dwellings and 16,000 residents.

However, the MRC was seemingly rebuffed during recent board elections.

In what was termed a “clear referendum” on the issue, three ‘pro-Sandown’ candidates were elected to fill four board vacancies.

Mulgrave Labor candidate and Premier Daniel Andrews did not offer a preference on the racecourse’s future.

“Decisions to change the planning scheme are made by the Minister for Planning, who would consider any proposal on its merits, with input from the local community.”

In support of rezoning were Greens candidate Robert Lim and independent Andrew King.

“A development here follows the principles of Transit Oriented Development – residents will be able to walk or bike to the station,” Mr Lim said.

“Sandown Park station has aways been wasted on the racecourse.”

Mr Lim said the development must be “closely regulated”, ensuring the housing was “built for the residents, not for profit”.

“New developments are often barren of infrastructure and amenities like schools and public open space, so that the property developers can make more money.”

Mr King agreed the housing plan seemed a good idea, given the lack of affordable housing.

“Proven up-to-date” planning procedures needed to be followed, with “state-of-the-art” facilities such as schools, day-care, sports grounds and medical centres, he said.

Other candidates were circumspect.

Independent Ian Cook said he’d listen carefully to advocates and opponents before taking a position on “this important issue”.

“As a local MP it will be my job to listen to everyone and seek common ground where possible.”

Family First candidate Jane Foreman said if the course came up for sale, she would consult the nearby community and “represent the wishes of the local citizens”.

Independent Fotini Theodossopoulou said she wasn’t across all the details.

“Although we do desperately require more housing, we must simultaneously be respectful to open space facilities that go toward the character of the region and our city at large.”

Only independent Joseph Toscano opposed the rezoning.

Mulgrave candidates were presented with the question as part of a Star Journal survey.

The following candidates didn’t respond: Aidan McLindon, David Mould, Michael Piastrino, Maree Wood, Ezra Isma and Anne Moody.