Wild parks wait for mowing blitz

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is planning a mowing blitz on its overgrown parks and reserves – when the incessant wet weather comes to a halt.

The council’s mowers have been hindered by unprecedented rains that have bogged park soils and fed waist-high grasses this Spring.

Engineering acting director Craig Cinquegrana told a council meeting on 14 November that the council was waiting for dry weather to bring in extra staff and equipment.

“As soon as it dries out enough for us to get on to these parks and reserves without damaging them, we’ll hit them as hard as we can.”

Mr Cinquegrana said staff would work overtime, weekends and additional hours during the blitz.

Lighter hand-held equipment rather than “big tractors” would be used.

Cr Tim Dark noted that large reserves and pocket parks were equally impacted. Cr Bob Milkovic asked about the order of priority.

Mr Cinquegrana said “premium” parks with the highest use would be prioritized, as well as sites hosting major events such as Dandenong Show.

Acting chief executive Paul Kearsley said the work would occur in a “two-to-four week batch”.

A schedule would be soon published on the council’s website, he said.

The City of Casey recently apologized for mowing delays in parklands and roadsides.

“The wet conditions make it unsafe to move the machinery through grounds without causing significant damage to the land, and due to the size of our parklands and roadsides, hand mowing is not an option,” it said in a statement.

“The majority of parks are now on a three-week schedule and the main road reserves on a five-week schedule.

“Parks that are missed in the schedule are prioritised to be cut in the next mowing cycle.”

Data from the Bureau of Meteorology issued on Friday 4 November stated that Victoria had its wettest October on record, doubling the October average between 1961 and 1990 of 64.4 millilitres.