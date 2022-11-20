Droves at Dandy West fest

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Hundreds feasted on live music and free food at the revived Dandenong West Primary School Community Festival.

After two years off due to Covid, the 11 November festival attracted a crowd of about 600.

They were treated to rich entertainment including indigenous singer Mitch Tambo and roaming guitarists Mariachi Trio.

“The kids loved Mitch Tambo. He set the tone for the whole day, he got the kids dancing and jumping and singing,” organizer Abby Rezek said.

“The day was absolutely fantastic, way better than I’d even anticipated.

“Everyone seemed to have so much fun.”

Dance troupe Bollydazzlers, reggae group Kaya Sun and African drummer Jose Mesquita also revved the audience.

There were also long queues for free fairy floss, popcorn and sausage sizzle.

Ms Rezek said discussions were already under way for the 2023 festival, which may revert to its traditional Harmony Week date of late March.