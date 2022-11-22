Premier promises $200K Scout hall upgrade

Premier Daniel Andrews has promised a $200,000 upgrade of a disused Scout hall in Springvale, if the Labor Government is returned to power.

As part of the upgrade, the empty hall in Edinburgh Reserve would get better bathrooms and other amenities, ensure disability access and a fresh coat of paint.

It would be used by Scouts groups in the South East.

With 23,000 membership, Scouts Victoria is one of the state’s largest youth organisations.

The Government stated it has funded $5.5 million towards 23 local Scouts infrastructure projects.

Premier and Mulgrave MP Daniel Andrews said “Scouting groups play a vital role in our community”.

“Labor is proud to back their contribution, with $200,000 to upgrade the Scout Hall in Edinburgh Reserve, so even more local young people can get involved.”

South Eastern Metroplitan Labor MP Lee Tarlamis said investing in scouting was an “investment in our future young leaders”.

“We’re proud to support young people to develop their skills and make friends for life.”