Drop-off for used goods

Drop off your unwanted items to Greater Dandenong Council’s Re-use and Recycle Drop Off Day on Saturday 26 November.

This is a great chance to make a good use of your household items you no longer want around.

Mayor, Cr Eden Foster said the initiative ensured unwanted items in good condition did not end up in landfill.

“We last held this event in February this year and we had a record number of 1,136 vehicles attend,” the Mayor said.

More than 58 tonnes of recyclable material was dropped off at the February event, including 12 tonnes of steel, three tonnes of e-waste and almost two tonnes of clothing and household goods.

“Council is committed to reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill and it is great to see our community support us.

“We saw many first-time attendees bring their household items to the event, but even more heartening was the number of people who returned to make use of this service.

“Our residents are really embracing sustainable messaging and practice the reduce, re-use, recycle motto,” the Mayor said.

This service is in addition to the annual free one-off hard waste collection. Residents who take part can bring up to 15 items by car or trailer.

Residents do not need to register for the event but you must bring along the recycling day brochure received in the mail. Participants should remain in their vehicles during the drop off process.

“This day is always very popular so expect some delays. I’d encourage everyone to come early so we can assist you to get rid of your waste sustainably,” said the Mayor.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day for more information.